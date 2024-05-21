‘We just want him home’ says daughter of Hemel man battling sepsis in Mexican hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hemel Hempstead family say it is the ‘scariest time of their lives’ as a father-of-two continues fighting for his life in a Mexican hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Trevor Dealey was holidaying in Cancun with his partner Sarah Cleveland when he was hospitalised following a severe heart attack.

After medics saved his life, the Hemel resident developed sepsis – a life threatening condition which impacts vital organs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distraught son and daughter Oliver and Megann have flown out to Cancun to be by their dad’s side.

Trevor Dealey remains critically ill in a Mexican hospital.

Megann told the Gazette: “We are so stressed not sleeping barely eating. No one speaks English and we can only see him three times a day, and have to wait outside in 33 degree heat.”

Trevor’s condition has led to a mounting medical bill of around $100,000, and the family is unable to claim on travel insurance.

The family claim Admiral Insurance has refused to cover the medical expenses leaving Trevor’s partner Sarah, and children, in ‘a dire financial situation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have launched an online fundraiser to cover the cost of a medical flight to get Trevor back to the UK for the treatment he needs.

Meanwhile, the spiralling costs have forced his transfer to a state hospital. But the family describe the conditions as ‘far from ideal’ and they fear for Trevor’s well-being.

Megann added: “This is the scariest time of our life and we all want to come home. We love our dad and we just want him home and receive the best care possible.

“A medical flight is the safest and quickest way to get him the treatment he desperately needs. The cost of a medical flight is astronomical, this is without all the other costs we have incurred, putting a tremendous financial strain on our family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd-funding has raised nearly £19k of its £110k target, thanks to a swift response from the community.

While Admiral Insurance said it could not respond specifically to Trevor’s case, the company provided the following statement: “When a customer takes out a travel insurance policy, we ask them to declare all medical conditions. This is so that we price cover accurately based on the individual risk. Declaring previous medical history and pre-existing conditions is extremely important when purchasing travel insurance. Not doing so could leave someone under insured if they need to make a claim or could invalidate their insurance entirely.

“As part of our process of confirming cover for any claim where a medical incident is involved, we will check a customer’s previous medical history to ensure they have declared everything they need to.

“We do not take the decision to refuse a claim lightly as we appreciate the financial implications this can have. However, if a customer requires medical treatment while abroad which is related to medical conditions that haven’t been declared to us we may, in some situations have to decline their claim.

“Our emergency assistance team will continue to provide non-financial support and medical assistance to Mr Dealey and his family if they require this.”