VIDEO: Hundreds release balloons to mark David Molloy's birthday in Hemel Hempstead

More than 150 people turned out at the family home of David Molloy to mark his birthday - just over a week after he was tragically stabbed to death.

Highfield rallied around David's family and turned out to help release balloons outside the family home in Thumpers, where a floral tribute remains.

David would have been 25 today, but passed away after he was stabbed on Saturn Way in the early hours of last Tuesday. Six people have been arrested in the police's murder investigation, while four have been charged.

But today was a day of celebration of David's life, as the close-knit community sang Happy Birthday in memory of the 'fun and devoted' father of one.

Speaking to the Gazette at the event this afternoon, David's sister Linda McLaughlin thanked the public for turning out in force, and for their support over the last eight days.

She said: "It's been a fantastic turnout, and it's touching to see how loved David was.

"We have had a lot of people in and out of the house this week, and that has helped us through. If it wasn't for our neighbours we would not have made it through, we wouldn't have eaten or slept.

"It's been a horrendous week, it's not something that I would wish on anyone as we've been through hell and back. I's going to be a long time before we get any closure, and things will never be the same.

"But it's a close community, especially on Thumpers - where we're almost a family. And the support from everyone has been a help."

Speaking about her brother, Linda added: "He was the baby of the family, but he was also the grown up one! He was the one to talk sense.

"He was bright and colourful, a friend to everyone and he doted on the children in the family. He lived for today."

The event was organised by family friends Katie and Kieron Minas. Katie grew up with David.

She said: "He was always happy and going out with friends.

"It's lovely to see so many people turn out and make the effort to come along."