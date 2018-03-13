Man stabbed to death in Hemel Hempstead as murder investigation is launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 2.21am today (Tuesday March 13) to Saturn Way in Highfield following reports of a stabbing.

The victim was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have now launched a murder investigation. They are currently working to establish the circumstances around the incident.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman said: “A scene guard is in place in Saturn Way and enquiries are continuing to identify those responsible.

“The victim’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers from the Major Crime Unit.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 25 of March 13.”