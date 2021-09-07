Van and Mercedes car recovered after collision in Hemel Hempstead
The collision happened just before 7.40am today (Tuesday)
An Iveco van and a Mercedes car were involved in a collision in Hemel Hempstead this morning (September 7).
Police were called shortly before 7.40am today following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, in Boxted Road, Hemel Hempstead.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The drivers were assessed by the ambulance service at the scene. The vehicles were recovered."