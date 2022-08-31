Road closures: four for Dacorum drivers this week
Watch out for these four National Highways road closures in Dacorum
Drivers in and around Dacorum will have four National Highways road closures to be aware of this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• A405, from 9pm September 5 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6 to 10 - carriageway closure for inspection survey on behalf of Waterman Aspen.
• M25, from 10pm September 8 to 5.30am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.
• M25, from 10pm September 8 to 5.30am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit sip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• A414, from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 back to back lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.