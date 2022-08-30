82 year old Tring actor helps short film win Best International Film Award
Elizabeth has been an extra in shows and has featured in blockbusters like The DaVinci Code and Love Actually
The film The Wrong Sort Of Grapes has won an award at the Marietta International Film Festival in Georgia, USA and an 82-year-old actor from Tring plays the lead role.
Tring Equity actor Elizabeth May, also known as Liz Rogers, starred in the short film about how senior members of society coped during the lockdown in the UK.
The actor, who used to own ABC Costume Hire in Berkhamsted High Street, was a regular ‘background artist' for scores of shows like Holby City and Eastenders.
Her family’s favourite thing to do is Nanny spotting.
Every Christmas, they watch Love Actually and wait as Elizabeth follows Liam Neeson through the arrivals section at Heathrow airport, at which point they all cheer.
Read More
Elizabeth’s children Sarah Mitchell, Barry Mitchell and Helen Rogers looked at their mother’s acting achievements and decided to make her the lead in a film.
Her children said: "As the film industry ramped up again, the rumour was that the older members of the cast would not be back on set because of the risk of this virus.”
They added: “We realised she had not been a lead character, we felt at 82 years young we needed to fix this and make it a reality!”
The film was selected to be shown at festivals around the world including those in the US, UK and France.
For more about The Wrong Sort Of Grapes, visit this link.