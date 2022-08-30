Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film The Wrong Sort Of Grapes has won an award at the Marietta International Film Festival in Georgia, USA and an 82-year-old actor from Tring plays the lead role.

Tring Equity actor Elizabeth May, also known as Liz Rogers, starred in the short film about how senior members of society coped during the lockdown in the UK.

The actor, who used to own ABC Costume Hire in Berkhamsted High Street, was a regular ‘background artist' for scores of shows like Holby City and Eastenders.

Elizabeth (left) with the film poster.

Her family’s favourite thing to do is Nanny spotting.

Every Christmas, they watch Love Actually and wait as Elizabeth follows Liam Neeson through the arrivals section at Heathrow airport, at which point they all cheer.

Elizabeth’s children Sarah Mitchell, Barry Mitchell and Helen Rogers looked at their mother’s acting achievements and decided to make her the lead in a film.

Pictured: Elizabeth in The Wrong Sort Of Grapes.

Her children said: "As the film industry ramped up again, the rumour was that the older members of the cast would not be back on set because of the risk of this virus.”

They added: “We realised she had not been a lead character, we felt at 82 years young we needed to fix this and make it a reality!”

The film was selected to be shown at festivals around the world including those in the US, UK and France.