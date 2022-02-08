Road closures: 3 for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Dacorum' s motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Stock image

> A414, from 9pm October 25 2021 to 5am March 7 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

> M1, from 9pm February 9, to 3am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, J8 to J9, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Capita.

> M1, from 10pm February 10, to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 7a to junction 6, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Camway Installations.