Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) has launched its application process as it begins the search for the next generation of Hertfordshire firefighters.

Applicants will have to make their way through a recruitment process that includes an assessment of potential, fitness tests, and interviews.

Executive Director of Community Protection and Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman said: “Being a firefighter is so much more than putting out fires. We’re looking for people who have what it takes to Be Our Future.

Firefighter Ellie Hardy was inspired to join the fire service by her dad, who worked in the service for more than 30 years (C) Hertfordshire County Council

"The ideal candidate cares about their community, likes problem solving, works well as part of a team, and is resilient and physically fit.

“We welcome applicants that represent a cross-section of the community we serve as we continue to ensure our fire service is fit for the future.”

She said: “I had insight into the roles and responsibilities of a firefighter, as well and knowing how much joy and sense of accomplishment it can provide, because of my dad.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for the next generation of firefighters (C) Hertfordshire County Council

"I was aware of the challenges that I’d be likely to face along with the role I’d play in providing protection within the community – this was something I couldn’t wait to do!

“Something a lot of people don’t realise about the fire and rescue service is that we don’t just put out fires.

"Most people are probably aware that we attend other incidents, but the prevention and protection work we do in the community is often overlooked.

“As a service, we carry out safe and well visits, home fire safety checks, promote fire safety in schools, and work with Fire Cadets and the Prince’s Trust learners to educate residents from across community on how to prevent emergencies like fires happening in the first place.”

What advice would Ellie give to anyone thinking of becoming a firefighter?

Ellie says if you are interested you should be prepared to never stop learning.

She said: “Be the most prepared that you can be, do your research, and find out all that you can prior to applying.

"Expect to be put through your paces during the 16-week training course both physically and mentally and be prepared to never stop learning!”

HFRS is actively encouraging applications from women, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT+) people.

That is because these groups are under-represented in the service and it is important to HFRS that its workforce better represents the communities it serves. But the process, is of course, open to everyone, and the service is encouraging anyone who thinks they have what it takes to be a firefighter to apply.