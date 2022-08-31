News you can trust since 1858
Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station

Trains were delayed as emergency services responded to the incident

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:59 pm

A man has died on the tracks at Hemel Hempstead railway station on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), British Transport Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Hemel Hempstead railway station at 7.51am on 29 August following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Paramedics also came to the station, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

> If you feel affected by what has happened and wish to find support, you can contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 via phone for a confidential chat or email [email protected].