Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station
Trains were delayed as emergency services responded to the incident
A man has died on the tracks at Hemel Hempstead railway station on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), British Transport Police have confirmed.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Hemel Hempstead railway station at 7.51am on 29 August following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”
Read More
Read MoreFormer model turned mum from Tring hopes to smash her time in second London Mara...
Most Popular
-
1
Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station
-
2
Former model turned mum from Tring hopes to smash her time in second London Marathon
-
3
Two arrested on suspicion of blackmail as police investigate ‘unexpected’ death of Hemel man
-
4
Road closures: four for Dacorum drivers this week
-
5
82 year old Tring actor helps short film win Best International Film Award
Paramedics also came to the station, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
> If you feel affected by what has happened and wish to find support, you can contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 via phone for a confidential chat or email [email protected].