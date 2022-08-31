Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died on the tracks at Hemel Hempstead railway station on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), British Transport Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Hemel Hempstead railway station at 7.51am on 29 August following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Paramedics also came to the station, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.