M1 near Hemel Hempstead closed due to serious lorry fire
There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the incident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the M1 southbound, between junctions 7 and 6a after a lorry fire on the road this afternoon (August 24).
Traffic has been stopped and motorists are advised to allow for extra time on journeys due to the fire and oil spillage affecting all four lanes.
Hertfordshire Police tweeted: “We’re currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a lorry fire on the M1 southbound, between junctions 7 and 6a.”
Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed that two fire crews from Hemel Hempstead and crews from Redbourn, Markyate, Garston and St Albans are at the scene.