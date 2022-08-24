Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being asked to avoid the M1 southbound, between junctions 7 and 6a after a lorry fire on the road this afternoon (August 24).

Traffic has been stopped and motorists are advised to allow for extra time on journeys due to the fire and oil spillage affecting all four lanes.

The closure was announced earlier today.

Hertfordshire Police tweeted: “We’re currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a lorry fire on the M1 southbound, between junctions 7 and 6a.”