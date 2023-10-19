Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead’s MP has slammed the Government’s approval of a major expansion to Luton Airport.

Sir Mike Penning has claimed that the additional flights going to and from Bedfordshire will have a greater impact on the lives of residents in Hertfordshire.

The Government accepted proposals, which were previously agreed between the airport company and Luton Borough Council, on Monday (16 October).

An easyJet Airbus A320Neo departs from London Luton Airport in Bedfordshire. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

It is estimated that on completion Luton Airport will have the capacity to host an extra one million passengers per year, taking its capacity to 19 million.

Luton Borough Council approved the project in 2021, but it was called in to be reviewed by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Secretary of State for Transport.

Both senior Government officials approved the scheme this week.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Sir Penning said: “Whilst I welcome the fact that the decision was called-in by the Secretary of State, rather than let the airport owners, Luton Borough Council, run roughshod over the process, I am very disappointed with the result.

“The increased noise and pollution will affect the people of Hertfordshire and not the people of Luton who get all the financial benefits.

“The decision to allow increased number of flights—the expansion will almost double Luton airport—was fundamentally opposed by me, other local MPs and residents, and it will be a very sad day when it goes ahead.”

Luton Council when agreeing to the scheme stated it would bring much needed socio-economic benefits to the town and the region.

This agreement represents only part of the London Luton Airport’s bigger ambitions to increase the site to a capacity which could sustain 32 million passengers.

Currently the company believes 32 million customers could visit the site each year by the 2040s.

Extra flights taking off from the major airport in Bedfordshire concerns Hemel’s MP, as planes making their descent or ascent often fly over parts of Hertfordshire.