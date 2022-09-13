Dacorum's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

One is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Here are the National Highways road closures.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M25, from 10pm September 8 to 5.30am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

A further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A414, from 9pm September 13 to 5am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Phoenix Gateway Roundabout to Park Street Roundabout - mobile lane closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm September 22 to 5am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.