Winners of Marlowes’ dinosaur trail revealed after success of summer event
The shopping centre ran trail and selfie competitions from July to September
The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrated its successful dinosaur trail by announcing its competition winners last week.
The free event saw shoppers find and name the ten dinosaurs hidden around the premises.
Participants were encouraged to share their pictures with the creatures on social media.
Most Popular
-
1
Hemel Hempstead nursery ‘happy’ with latest Ofsted rating
-
2
Family-run business opens fifth nursery in Leverstock Green
-
3
Where to sign book of condolence and lay flowers in Dacorum to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
-
4
Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station
-
5
Winners of Marlowes’ dinosaur trail revealed after success of summer event
Ellie Rae Meehan, whose selfie was chosen by judges as their favourite out of more than 230 entries, won a prize bundle from The Entertainer.
Read More
Freddie Creed was randomly selected and won a £100 voucher for the store.
General manager at The Marlowes, Humphrey Mwanza said:, “It has been so wonderful to see so many families enjoying our dinosaur trail and truly making it a summer to remember here at The Marlowes.”
He added: “We have been overwhelmed with the number of entries to both the trail and selfie competition and congratulate both winners!”