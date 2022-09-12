The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrated its successful dinosaur trail by announcing its competition winners last week.

The free event saw shoppers find and name the ten dinosaurs hidden around the premises.

Participants were encouraged to share their pictures with the creatures on social media.

Pictured: Ellie Rae's winning selfie.

Ellie Rae Meehan, whose selfie was chosen by judges as their favourite out of more than 230 entries, won a prize bundle from The Entertainer.

Freddie Creed was randomly selected and won a £100 voucher for the store.

General manager at The Marlowes, Humphrey Mwanza said:, “It has been so wonderful to see so many families enjoying our dinosaur trail and truly making it a summer to remember here at The Marlowes.”