Dacorum's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

One is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A414, from 9am August 22 to 5pm August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, junction 8 to Park Street Roundabout - mobile works for drainage.

• M1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 6A to junction 7 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works.

• M1, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 exit slip - lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of EE Ltd.

• M1, from 10pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal work.

• M25, from 10pm September 1 to 5.30am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highway roads.

• A405, from 9pm September 5 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6 to 10 - carriageway closure for inspection survey on behalf of Waterman Aspen.