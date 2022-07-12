Dacorum's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

• M25, from 10pm July 11 to 5.30am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.



• M1, from 9am to 4pm on July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to communications works

• M25, from 10pm July 18 to 5.30am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to J20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion

• M25, from 10pm July 20 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 19 to junction 21, Lane closure for bearing works.

• A414, from 9.30am July 23 to 4pm July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, between Park Street Roundabout and M1, junction 8, diversion route

• A414, from 9pm July 25 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 westbound, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 lane closure due to structure - maintenance works

• M25, from 10pm July 25 to 5.30am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion