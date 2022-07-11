A cyclist who is ridding 2000 miles in memory of his late sister will stop at 11 pubs during his final training day tomorrow (July 12)

Luke Glynn, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead, will ride around 100 miles a day for a stillbirth charity, finishing in the town on what would have been his sister’s 20th birthday.

He said: “I really wanted to do something in Poppy’s memory and SANDS is very close to my family after the incredible support we received in 2002.”

Luke with the team at The Grand Junction in Buckingham.

The 23-year-old added: “She would have been 20 this year, had she lived, so 2000 miles in 20 days seemed a fitting target for the sister I had so very briefly.”

He will cycle with his friends, Liam Blundell and Olly Bagley, for Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity, SANDS from Lands End to John O’Groats and then to Hemel Hempstead.

Luke, who works as a trainee assistant manager at The Grand Junction in Buckingham is cycling 90 miles from the pub to ten other of Oakman’s establishments in 12 hours and is inviting other cyclists to join him along the way.

He had thanked the team at the Oakman Group for their support and encouragement.

Luke said: “Oakman has been brilliant, from the support of my team, to spreading the word to the business and raising awareness through social media and internal communication platforms. But also, through helping me to organise a day challenge to visit as many sites as possible in one day.”

Here are the pubs in Dacorum that Luke will be at tomorrow (July 12).

The Grand Junction Buckingham – between 8am and 9am

The Navigation, Thrupp Wharf, Cosgrove - between 9.45am 10am

The Woburn, Woburn – approximately 11.30am

The Beech House, St Albans – approximately 1.30pm

The Red Lion, Water End - approximately 2.30pm

The Kings Arms, Berkhamsted - between 3pm and 3.15pm

The Penny Farthing Hotel, Berkhamsted - approximately 3.25pm

The Akeman, Tring - approximately 4pm

The Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne – approximately 4.30pm

Three Locks, Stoke Hammond – approximately 5.45pm

The Betsey Wynne, Swanbourne - between 6.30pm and 6.45pm

Return to The Grand Junction Buckingham – approximately 8pm