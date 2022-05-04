A 23-year-old man born in Hemel Hempstead will finish a 2,000 mile cycling challenge in his hometown for his sister, Poppy, who would have turned 20 this year.

Luke Glynn, who now lives in Buckinghamshire, will tour 2,000 miles from Lands End to John O Groats in 20 days to raise money for Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (Sands).

He said: “So I’ll be starting in Cornwall and going up to the tip of Scotland and then sort of zigzagging back down the country to finish in Hemel Hempstead which is where I'm from and grew up and where my sister was laid to rest.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke will finish his 2000 mile cycle tour in Hemel Hempstead.

He will be joined by friends, Liam Blundell and Olly Bagley, with family members and his other friends meeting him along the way.

£1,200 has been raised so far despite the challenge taking place in late July.

Luke came up with the idea of the cycling challenge in 2020 and wanted to cycle 1,800km in 18 days in honour of what would have been Poppy's 18th birthday.

As Luke planned the challenge his bike was stolen and the pandemic swept across the world.

Two years later, he has added 900 miles to his original goal and is still pushing himself further.

He said: “Next week, I'm actually getting my first tattoo. It’s a commemorative one, it’s in respect and memory of my sister and it’s a bit of a challenge as well.”

Over the past few months, Luke and fellow cyclists have trained for the gruelling challenge by cycling across England.

On May 3 Luke and Liam cycled from London to Folkestone in preparation for the 80 to 100 miles they will cycle every day of the 20-day tour.

Luke will arrive in Hemel Hempstead on August 13 and meet his family at his sister’s resting place before going to a pub in Apsley to celebrate his achievement.