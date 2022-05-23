Dacorum's motorists are warned of seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

One is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

There are a further six closures to begin over the next seven days.

> A414, from 9pm October 25 2021 to 5am May 25 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

A further six closures will begin over the next seven days and are not expected to cause severe delays:

> M1, from 9.30am May 23 to 3pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 8 northbound, exit slip. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of EE Ltd.

> M1, from 10pm May 23 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 8 – there will be a lane closure for structure and reconstruction on behalf of Centurion Traffic Management.

> M25, from 10pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 20, slip road and lane closure for electrical works. There will be diversion via National Highways Network.

> M1, from 9am to 4pm on May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 exit slip lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 to junction 7, there will be a lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 11pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6a to junction 5, there will be lane closures for safety fence works.