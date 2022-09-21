Dacorum road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week
Keep an eye out for these this week
Dacorum's motorists will have four road closures to avoid on the National Highways network.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• M1, from 10pm September 21 to 5am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, exit slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion via National Highways roads.
• M1, from 10pm September 22 to 5am October 2, delays under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier safety repairs.
• M1, from 10pm September 22 to 5am September 23, delays under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closure for carriageway for reconstruction/renewal
• M1, from 10pm September 23 to 5am September 24, delays under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 - lane closure for carriageway for reconstruction/renewal