Dacorum road closures: Almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Dacorum's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network from May 16 to 27.

Five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A414, from 9pm October 25 2021 to 5am May 25 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

And a further 10 closures will begin over soon:

M1, from 10pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

A405, from 10pm May 16 to 6am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, Lane and slip road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via National highways network.

A5183, from 10pm May 17 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 10, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

A1081, from 10pm May 19 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm May 20 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

A1081, from 10pm May 20 to 5am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 9 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 9.30am May 23 to 3pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 8 northbound, exit slip. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of EE Ltd.

M1, from 10pm May 23 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound,, junction 8 - Lane closure for Structure - New/Reconstruction on behalf of Centurion traffic Management.

M25, from 10pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 20, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via National highways network.

M1, from 11pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6a to junction 5, Lane closure for safety fence works.