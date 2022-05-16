Hertfordshire Police welcomes 10 newly-qualified officers to the force - including a former butcher, carer and jeweller

A former butcher and jeweller were part of the newest officers welcomed to the force.

Ten new officers have joined the Hertfordshire Police after completing their initial training.

A former butcher, carer and jeweller were among the new student police officers that were presented with their certificates at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City last Monday (May 9).

Their families and friends attended the ceremony which saw Chief Constable Charlie Hall give them their framed certificates.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Hall said: “I take great pleasure and pride in welcoming our new police officers into the Hertfordshire police family. It is wonderful to have their parents, family and friends in the audience because I know they have a huge amount of pride at what they’ve already achieved.”

He added: “I like to reassure their families that we will look after their loved ones, we are one big family, and we look out for each other. We train them well and work as one big team.”

David Lloyd, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: “I would like to welcome these new officers to Hertfordshire Constabulary. They are embarking on a challenging career, but one which brings huge rewards, opportunities and makes a real difference to our community.

Mr Lloyd added: “For several years now, I have increased the council tax because residents have told me they want extra officers on the streets. The Constabulary and I have delivered on this and Hertfordshire now has more frontline officers than ever in its history.”