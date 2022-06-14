Motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Two are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list shows that four closures start this week:
• A5183, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 9 Redbourn, Lane closure for electrical works.
• A405, from 10pm June 17 to 5am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6a, carriageway closure for communications.
• M25, from 10pm June 21 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 20 to junction 18, exit slip road and lane closure for bearing works.
• M1, from 4pm June 24 to 11pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Ed Sheeran gig. Some congestion expected.