Dacorum students among shortlisted poets in “The Gift of Kindness” competition

Three pupils from Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted were shortlisted in the Hertfordshire contest.

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 11:37 am

Students from Adeyfield Academy and Ashlyns School were among 20 shortlisted young poets who took part in Just Talk 2022 mental health awareness poetry competition.

Monique and Robert from Adeyfield Academy in Hemel Hempstead were both finalists for their poems on the theme of “'The Gift of Kindness'.

Jasmine from Ashlyns School in Berkhamsted was highly commended for her piece in the 14 to 18-year-old category.

Jasmine who was highly commended in her category.

The competition’s judges included local poet Kate Walton, Broxbourne MP Sir Charles Walker, and mental health advocate António Ferreira.

Hertfordshire County Council's Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety, Morris Bright MBE, said: “This competition highlighted the positive impact that kindness can have on our mental health and wellbeing. It’s a gift we can all give.”

He added: “I would like to thank each of the schools who took part in this competition and praise every student for the quality of their poems.”

