The H19 bus route in Dacorum has been handed back to Hertfordshire County Council as talks to change operators continue.

The route serves the population of Abbots Langley, Bedmond and Kings Langley and takes people into Hemel Hempstead on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The bus route picks people up from 42 stops in Abbots Langley, Bedmond and Kings Langley.

The council has confirmed that it is “in final discussions with another operator and Three Rivers District Council with a view to replacing this service in its entirety, without disruption to service”.