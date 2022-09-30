News you can trust since 1858
Dacorum H19 bus route handed back to Hertfordshire County Council while talks held to change operator

The bus runs twice a week in Dacorum

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:40 pm

The H19 bus route in Dacorum has been handed back to Hertfordshire County Council as talks to change operators continue.

The route serves the population of Abbots Langley, Bedmond and Kings Langley and takes people into Hemel Hempstead on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The bus route picks people up from 42 stops in Abbots Langley, Bedmond and Kings Langley.

The council has confirmed that it is “in final discussions with another operator and Three Rivers District Council with a view to replacing this service in its entirety, without disruption to service”.

Updates will appear on the Intalink website here.

