Bus services to be ‘severely impacted’ as Arriva workers at Hemel Hempstead depot vote to strike over pay

Staff at Arriva’s Hemel Hempstead depot have voted to strike after they were offered a ‘strings attached’ pay deal.

Arriva put forward pay rises of between four per cent and six per cent to its drivers, admin staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters.

But Unite says this offer is a real terms pay cut with the real rate of inflation currently running at 11.8 per cent.

A spokesperson for Arriva Southern Counties said: “We are deeply disappointed by this totally unjustified and damaging strike action.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva must improve this pay cut dressed up as a rise. It is a particularly bad deal for drivers because it has strings attached that will actually drive down their wages even further.

“I have been very clear that our members’ jobs, pay and conditions are Unite’s top priority. We will not let employers, such as Arriva and its owner Deutsche Bahn, who can afford to pay but refuse to do so, off the hook. Unless a better offer is put forward strikes will go ahead.”

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Strikes will cause severe disruption across the region. This will be entirely Arriva’s fault for offering a pay cut disguised as a rise while our members’ are struggling with the cost of living crisis. Arriva must come back with an offer our members can accept.”

Staff at the Luton, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Ware and Stevenage depots will also strike.

As well as in Hertfordshire, routes across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire will be affected.

The statement from Arriva Southern Counties said: “Any strike action in this region will inevitably result in an increase in passenger fares, job losses and depot closures”

It continued: “We urge Unite to work with us to agree a way forward and consider the irreparable damage this action will inflict upon our employees, passengers and the local bus network.