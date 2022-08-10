Dacorum passengers warned to only travel if necessary as London Northwestern Railway industrial action confirmed

Services to and from Tring, Berkhamsted, Apsley, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley will be affected.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 5:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 5:51 pm

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) passengers are being urged to check their journeys in advance ahead of industrial action over this weekend and next week.

Services running at Tring, Berkhamsted, Apsley, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley stations will be heavily impacted this Saturday (August 13), next Thursday, August 18 and next Saturday (August 20) due to strikes by members of the ASLEF and RMT unions.

There will be a reduced service across the LNR network.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at LNR, said: “It is disappointing that our customers will continue to be impacted this month due to ongoing industrial action and I am urging passengers to check their journeys in advance.”

“On Saturday 13 August we will not be able to run any services at all and we are advising passengers not to travel. Passengers holding tickets purchased in advance can travel on an alternative date or receive a full refund.”

Information about updated timetables can be found here.

