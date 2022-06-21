Drivers in and around Dacorum will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:
• M1, from 10pm June 20 to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 10 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.
• M25, from 10pm June 21 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 20 to junction 18, exit slip road and lane closure for bearing works, diversion via National highways network.
• M1, from 4pm June 24 to 11pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Ed Sheeran some congestion expected.
• A1081, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.
• M1, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 to junction 7 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• A5183, from 10pm June 27 to 5am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• M25, from 11pm July 1 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.
• M25, from 10pm July 4 to 5.30am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.