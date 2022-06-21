Drivers in and around Dacorum will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures of smaller roads will not be included in the National Highways schedule.

• M1, from 10pm June 20 to 5am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 10 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M25, from 10pm June 21 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 20 to junction 18, exit slip road and lane closure for bearing works, diversion via National highways network.

• M1, from 4pm June 24 to 11pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Ed Sheeran some congestion expected.

• A1081, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 to junction 7 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5183, from 10pm June 27 to 5am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M25, from 11pm July 1 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• M25, from 10pm July 4 to 5.30am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.