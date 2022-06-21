A man from Hemel Hempstead has been put behind bars for raping a woman in her own home.

Robert Wells, 32, from Springfield Road in Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced to six years and five months in jail after being found guilty at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (June 20) for the attack in the town in September 2019.

Detective Constable Caroline Niwaz, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to praise the victim for her courage in coming forward and for the dignity she has shown throughout the trial. I hope today’s result will allow her to move forward.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Wells, 32, from Hemel Hempstead

The police have urged victims of sexual assault to report the offence, no matter how long ago it happened.

A statement from Herts Police said: Becoming a victim of sexual assault is never your fault. If you’ve been a victim, no matter how long ago the offence occurred, please report it. We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and support throughout an investigation. The constabulary also has a number of officers who are specially trained to provide support to members of the LGBT+ community.”

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.