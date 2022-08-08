Drivers in and around Dacorum have six National Highways road closures to watch out for.

One of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M25, from 11pm August 5 to 5.30am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for Bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

Five more closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm August 9 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 8 - back to back lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• A414, from 9.30am to 4pm on August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works

• M1, from 4pm August 12 to 11pm August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Coldplay

• A414, from 10pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, A414 Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - diversion route.

• M1, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 exit slip - lane closure for maintenance works