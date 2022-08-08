Firefighters from Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire are helping to put out a fire in a field in Berkhamsted.

Hertfordshire County Council has said that there are eight fire engines at the scene off Chesham Road.

Hertfordshire Police have also confirmed that they are assisting the emergency services and say that nearby roads are closed.

Fire services from across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire are assisting.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.34pm today (Monday 8 August) to reports of a field fire off Chesham Road, Berkhamsted.”

The police have advised the public to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.