Shocking footage shows Hertfordshire hunt saboteur hit by speeding car

This shocking footage shows the moment a hunt saboteur was struck by a speeding vehicle during a hunting meet.

The horrific incident happened as Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs attended The Cottesmore Hunt's opening meet.

It was held on Ladywood Estate, in Knossington, Leicestershire, yesterday (Tuesday, October 25).

The hunt saboteur was struck by the vehicle, which then sped off

As they observed the horses and hounds pass along Braunston Road, one of the group members was struck by a car.

The woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital.

Leicestershire Police was called to the scene shortly before midday and has launched an investigation.

They said that following detectives' initial enquiries, the driver of the car has been identified.

Detective Inspector Charles Edwards said: “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages. I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened – or who has footage of the incident or events leading up to and after it – to come forward.”

Lee Moon, a spokesperson for the Hunt Saboteurs Association (HSA), told of how the woman sustained only tissue damage, despite the impact.

He said: "This awful incident happened at the opening meet of the Cottesmore hunt. 'Hunt sabs were present to intervene and save any foxes if they chased by the hunt.

"Suddenly a car came at high speed and ploughed straight into one of the sabs. Amazingly the injured woman only has tissue damage as she could easily have been killed."