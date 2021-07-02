Residents can share their views and help shape the future of Hemel Hempstead town centre

Dacorum Borough Council is encouraging residents and local communities to give their views on how the council should shape the future of Hemel Hempstead town centre.

The COVID -19 pandemic has changed the way residents live and work, prompting the council to re-­evaluate how the town centre will be used.

They would like to plan ahead and deliver a design code supporting the area to be a thriving and attractive place to live and work.

Food court in the town centre

The council is keen to hear from local residents, businesses and community groups about their favourite places, spaces and buildings in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

Feedback is important to be sure the town centre meets the current and future needs of the community.

The council, with support from Commonplace, has set up an engaging map that the user can pin-point specific areas and say what is important to them and their community.

To have your say on improvements and new development coming forward in the town centre visit: yourhemelhempstead.commonplace.is.

Apartments

Feedback can be given on any place, building or street by dropping a virtual pin on a smartphone or computer and leaving feedback in the pop up comments bar. Comments are all left anonymously.

Members of community will be able to view feedback from others by zooming into the map and clicking on comments.

The council will review the feedback and start to plan for new homes in the Paradise/Wood Lane area of the town centre first. They will take all the ideas and issues raised and plan for buildings, public spaces and landscaping which communities want to live, visit and work in.

The consultation website will be open for comments until November 15, 2021.

Hemel Old Town

Dacorum is one of 14 councils across England to be partaking in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government pilot programme for the National Model Design Code, which will set out design principles for the development in Dacorum and will be expected to enhance the character of the local area and ensure the future design quality is well designed and locally led.