Mayor's garden party returns to Hemel Hempstead with free family activities
Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed that the garden party will be taking place in Sunnyside’s Hemel Food Garden (HP3 9BY) on May 11.
Mayor of the borough, Councillor Brenda Link, is hosting the event between 11am - 3pm and it will feature free entertainment from local performers, including Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company, Dacorum Community Choir, Hemel Symphony Orchestra and more.
Dacorum Borough Council has also confirmed that free activities will be on offer that are suitable for all members of the family, including face painting, balloon modelling, family yoga with Boxmoor Yoga, games and charity stalls.
Food and drink will be available from Sunnyside’s café and pizza oven, and a mobile bar. Dacorum Borough Council also says there will be some tempting sweet treats, including homemade cakes, and ice-cream.
Councillor Link said: “I’m looking forward to hosting the Mayor’s Garden Party in the lovely setting of Sunnyside’s Hemel Food Garden. It will be wonderful to see the community come together to enjoy entertainment from talented local performers and free children’s activities, while helping to support our local charities.”
Dacorum Borough Council cautions that on-site parking will be very limited so those attending the event are encouraged to park at nearby Durrants Hill car park, in Apsley.
More details can be found online and the details will be update via the council’s social media channels. This event has been sponsored by Cardo, and Bulger Developments, the borough council has revealed.