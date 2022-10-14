Liberal Democrats have selected Berkhamsted entrepreneur and environmental campaigner, Victoria Collins to be the prospective parliamentary candidate for South West Hertfordshire.

Victoria Collins said that the people of South West Hertfordshire deserve better.

She believes that it is time the British people were given their say with a general election as she says: “The Conservative government is in free fall, and Liz Truss is dragging down our economy with it.”

Pictured: Victoria Collins, South West Hertfordshire parliamentary candidate

The Dacorum-based candidate says she also hopes to be the first Liberal Democrat MP of East and South East Asian descent.

As a Lib Dem MP, Victoria said that she will represent a better form of politics.

Victoria explained: “Bringing my economic, environmental and entrepreneurial background together I'm here to be an active MP listening to key issues, taking action and advocating for our local communities.”

Advertisement

Her priorities include tackling the cost-of-living crisis to help struggling families and businesses, urgent action to protect local rivers from sewage and strong action to support the NHS.

She has worked for the European Parliament and is tech entrepreneur, but Victoria now advises international firms on sustainable change.

Outside of her political work, Victoria volunteers for several Dacorum organisations including Berkhamsted and Tring Welcome Ukrainians, Berkhamsted Citizens and Transition Town initiatives to support environmental projects.

She grew up helping her mother on the shop floor and following her father’s work on sustainable social housing projects.

Advertisement