A woman from Leverstock Green has joined in helping to wrap a massive scarf around the Royal Albert Hall six times today (October 14) in the hope of raising awareness about Lewy body dementia - a disease her late father died of.

Lee-Anne Visagie’s father, Rex Stubbings was the architect behind of some of Hemel’s iconic buildings like the Hillfield Road car park and died from Lewy body dementia at the age of 92.

Rex was diagnosed with the form of dementia aged 86 after two years of Lee-Ann pushing for a diagnosis.

Lee-Ann outside the Royal Albert Hall

She thanked the ‘wonderful team’ at Fernville Surgery for supporting her family, whose current building was designed by Rex in the 1980s.

He retired as an architect at 85 after he started to forget names and figures during his work.

The degenerative disease meant that Rex began to lose his vision, with his pupils closing to light, and sense of smell.

He also started to lean to one side when walking as his dementia progressed.

Lee-Ann with actress Susan Hampshire and the Lord Mayor of Westminster Hamza Taouzzale

Lee-Ann said: “We grieved for him long before he passed as the disease took hold.”

Lee-Ann and her family nursed her father at home until his death last year.

She has called for more funding for research into Lewy body dementia and to support Parkinson’s West Herts who became the family’s exercise providers to help Rex maintain his mobility.

Lee-Ann said: “The law must change to support those who are clearly dying so they do not suffer at end of life as my dad did with 11 days of being unable to swallow and relief medication only administered in last few hours.”

She added: “We do not allow animals to suffer so and yet humans must suffer terribly. Dignity should never be lost.”

A stranger, Leony, found Lee-Ann online and offered to knit a scarf in the Lewy Body Society’s colours to make up the giant creation.

