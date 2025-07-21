Hertfordshire County Council announces plans to introduce 20mph zones

Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed plans to introduce new 20mph zones in the region.

A review of the county’s ‘speed management strategy’ has been authorised by the authority that also wants to add more traffic calming mechanisms to Hertfordshire’s roads.

A spokesperson for the council said introducing new road safety measures is a priority for the new authority, which has a Liberal Democrat minority control, since the Conservatives lost power at this year’s local elections.

Announced today, the council also stated that it hopes that bringing in slower speed limits will encourage more people to walk and cycle around the county.

20mph zones could be introduced. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

While in some areas the council says it will only need to change traffic signs, it is developing plans to introduce raised crossings and other safety measures in other areas.

Hertfordshire County Council wants to make it easier to review and introduce appropriate speed limits on roads in the county.

As part of its overall transport plan the authority wants to use data to identify potential problem areas on Hertfordshire’s roads. The authority used the example of introducing restrictions on rural roads to prevent them becoming ‘rat runs’ for speeding drivers.

Councillor Paul Zukowskyj said: “I’ve asked the director of Transport for Hertfordshire to begin work at pace on these new approaches and progress will need to be reported back to both myself and the Cabinet Member for Highways.

“We’re committed to improving our environment and there’s no doubt that more people cycling and walking would have a significant impact. We also know that feeling unsafe on our roads is a huge barrier to residents travelling more sustainably. By building on the work that’s already been done in this area we hope to create better, more inviting places for our communities to live in where everyone feels safe and encouraged to live healthier lifestyles in a greener environment.”

The council’s current transport plan, which has been authorised to cover 2018 -2031, can be found online in full here. It covers the council’s plans to improve the road network while dealing with growing housing demands and a need to protect the environment.