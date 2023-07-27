News you can trust since 1858
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Hertfordshire Council formally opposes Government's plan shut down train station ticket offices

The council has ‘serious concerns’ over the closure of offices in Hemel Hempstead, Tring, and Berkhamsted
By James Lowson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

Hertfordshire County Council has formally opposed the Government’s plans to shut a majority of the train station ticket offices throughout the country.

In a statement the council has said it has “serious concerns” with the plans to close ticket offices in Hemel Hempstead, Tring, and Berkhamsted.

Since the Rail Delivery Group opened a consultation period on plans to close ticket offices, a number of groups including disability campaigners, unions, nd politicians have questioned the proposals.

An RMT union campaigner hands out leaflets opposing ticket office cuts in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRSAn RMT union campaigner hands out leaflets opposing ticket office cuts in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS
An RMT union campaigner hands out leaflets opposing ticket office cuts in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS
Most Popular

The county council has raised concerns about how tickets only available at offices can be purchased in the future, to accommodate for people who cannot or would struggle to use a touch screen.

Also, how passengers can seek assistance without offices to visit, whether passengers will feel as safe travelling, especially at night, and the county council felt that the three-week consultation period was too short. The council believes this meant the RDG was unable to build an accurate picture of the effect of ticket office closures.

Read More
Variation of conditions to plans for refurbishment of McDonald's drive-thru in H...

Data from the RDG showed that only 12 per cent of customers visiting train stations use ticket offices. Also, officials state that people working in ticket offices will be redeployed to offer customer service from other parts of stations.

However, the shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said the move was “merely a prelude for job losses”.

Hertfordshire County Council as asked that, if train companies are determined to push ahead with closures, that no ticket offices be closed until measures to simplify ticket purchasing have been put in place, and that guarantees are given that staff numbers will be maintained.

Councillor Phil Bibby said: “The railways play an important role in our communities and economy, and we are clear that any decisions about ticket offices and staffing need to be shaped by our residents and based on a clear understanding of the needs of our communities. We are concerned that the proposed closures will make it harder for some people to take the train, and at a time when we’re trying to encourage more people to use public transport, this isn’t something we can support.”

More details of the RDG’s plans can be found online here.

Related topics:GovernmentHemel HempsteadLouise HaighBerkhamstedData