Variation of conditions to plans for refurbishment of McDonald's drive-thru in Hemel
Reference: 23/01637/LDP
Address: 12 Peters Place Northchurch Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Rear garden pavilion cladded in timber and flat roof. Maximum roof height of 2.5m
Reference: 23/01723/CWC
Address: 23 Gilroy Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5GY
Proposal: Confirmation of discharge of Conidition 9 re 4/01842/04/FUL
Reference: 23/01738/FHA
Address: Drayton Manor Lodge Aylesbury Road Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Two story side extension, creation of porch and demolition of garage and shed.
Reference: 23/01741/DRC
Address: Runways Farm Upper Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as require by conditions 6 (Management Plan) and 7 (Public rights of way) attached to planning appeal decision APP/A1910/W/20/3257756 (Variation of condition 6 (management plan), 7 (footpath _ track safety measures), 10 (storage) and 11 (protection of footpaths) of planning inspectorate decision APP/A1910/W/17/3192066 attached to planning permission 4/03082/16/ROC _ 4/02759/18/DRC (motorcycle/motor vehicle activities and associated storage/parking) original application 20/00559/ROC
Reference: 23/01742/ROC
Address: McDonald's Jarman Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Variation of conditions 3(EV points) 4 (Contamination) 5 (approved plans) attached to planning application 22/00654/FUL (Refurbishment of restaurant to include changes to elevations with extensions totalling 48 square metres. Replacement drive thru booths.)
Reference: 23/01743/LDP
Address: 41 Dundale Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5BS
Proposal: Loft conversion and interior alterations
Reference: 23/01744/NMA
Address: 11 Flatfield Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8EX
Proposal: Non-Material amendment to planning permission 19/03245/FHA (Part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension and loft conversion including rear dormer)
Reference: 23/01746/FHA
Address: 11 Vicarage Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 9HS
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01747/HPA
Address: 62 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 9JD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 7.25m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.20m and a maximum eaves height of 3.20m
Reference: 23/01748/LBC
Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Refurbishment of sash windows, double glazing panes and a draught proofing system.
Reference: 23/01749/NMA
Address: Peartree Cottage Lower Icknield Way Wilstone Green Tring
Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 21/03069/FHA (Proposed new porch to front elevation, two storey side/rear and single storey rear extensions.)
Reference: 23/01750/FHA
Address: Old Pastures London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Replacement garage
Reference: 23/01751/LBC
Address: Old Pastures London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Replacement garage
Reference: 23/01753/TPO
Address: Whitelea Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 23/01756/FHA
Address: 4 Church Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey rear extension. Replacement of garage with garden room. Outbuilding to the rear, replacement of porch and front bay window. Addition of two rooflights to front main roof slope and creation of dormer window to rear.
Reference: 23/01757/TCA
Address: Glendair Doctors Commons Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Felling of tree.
Reference: 23/01764/FHA
Address: 9 Crossfell Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8RB
Proposal: Proposed single storey front and rear extensions. Proposed double storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/01765/LDP
Address: 2 Ruscote Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Changing a window to a door at the rear of the property to provide direct access to the garden from the flat.
Reference: 23/01766/FHA
Address: 1 Deans Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4AS
Proposal: Demolition of Garage and Kitchen Extension. Two Storey Side Extension, Single Storey Rear Extension and Open Porch to Front
Reference: 23/01767/ROC
Address: 11 Darrs Lane Northchurch Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 attached to Planning permission 22/02478/FHA - Side and rear extensions and front Porch extension. New roof design and insertion of front and rear dormers and front roof windows. Revision to front boundary wall and parking.
Reference: 23/01768/NMA
Address: The Willows Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Non-material amedment to planning application 22/03454/FUL (Change of use of land to residential and construction of dwellinghouse, associated amenity space and parking)
Reference: 23/01769/FHA
Address: 8 Longbridge Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5HG
Proposal: Demolition of garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension including new entrance porch.
Reference: 23/01771/TCA
Address: 3 Little Gaddesden House Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 23/01774/FHA
Address: 6 The Poplars Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1PG
Proposal: Single storey front extension with velux windows
Reference: 23/01776/LDP
Address: 40 Saturn Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5PA
Proposal: Ground floor rear extension
Reference: 23/01777/FHA
Address: 31 Watford Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8DY
Proposal: Single storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/01778/DRC
Address: Rectory Farm Draytonmead Farm Road Puttenham Tring
Proposal: Details as required by condition 12 (contamination) attached to planning permission 20/03122/MFA (Full planning permission for redevelopment of land at Old Rectory Farm through the conversion of the existing traditional farm buildings and replacement of the modern portal framed building (and silage clamp and associated hardstanding) to create seven dwellings.)