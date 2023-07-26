Variation of conditions to plans for refurbishment of McDonald's drive-thru in Hemel

Reference: 23/01637/LDP

Address: 12 Peters Place Northchurch Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Rear garden pavilion cladded in timber and flat roof. Maximum roof height of 2.5m

Planning applications stock image

Reference: 23/01723/CWC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 23 Gilroy Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5GY

Proposal: Confirmation of discharge of Conidition 9 re 4/01842/04/FUL

Reference: 23/01738/FHA

Address: Drayton Manor Lodge Aylesbury Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Two story side extension, creation of porch and demolition of garage and shed.

Reference: 23/01741/DRC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Runways Farm Upper Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as require by conditions 6 (Management Plan) and 7 (Public rights of way) attached to planning appeal decision APP/A1910/W/20/3257756 (Variation of condition 6 (management plan), 7 (footpath _ track safety measures), 10 (storage) and 11 (protection of footpaths) of planning inspectorate decision APP/A1910/W/17/3192066 attached to planning permission 4/03082/16/ROC _ 4/02759/18/DRC (motorcycle/motor vehicle activities and associated storage/parking) original application 20/00559/ROC

Reference: 23/01742/ROC

Address: McDonald's Jarman Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Variation of conditions 3(EV points) 4 (Contamination) 5 (approved plans) attached to planning application 22/00654/FUL (Refurbishment of restaurant to include changes to elevations with extensions totalling 48 square metres. Replacement drive thru booths.)

Reference: 23/01743/LDP

Address: 41 Dundale Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5BS

Proposal: Loft conversion and interior alterations

Reference: 23/01744/NMA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 11 Flatfield Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8EX

Proposal: Non-Material amendment to planning permission 19/03245/FHA (Part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension and loft conversion including rear dormer)

Reference: 23/01746/FHA

Address: 11 Vicarage Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 9HS

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01747/HPA

Address: 62 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 9JD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 7.25m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.20m and a maximum eaves height of 3.20m

Reference: 23/01748/LBC

Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Refurbishment of sash windows, double glazing panes and a draught proofing system.

Reference: 23/01749/NMA

Address: Peartree Cottage Lower Icknield Way Wilstone Green Tring

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 21/03069/FHA (Proposed new porch to front elevation, two storey side/rear and single storey rear extensions.)

Reference: 23/01750/FHA

Address: Old Pastures London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement garage

Reference: 23/01751/LBC

Address: Old Pastures London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement garage

Reference: 23/01753/TPO

Address: Whitelea Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/01756/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 4 Church Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey rear extension. Replacement of garage with garden room. Outbuilding to the rear, replacement of porch and front bay window. Addition of two rooflights to front main roof slope and creation of dormer window to rear.

Reference: 23/01757/TCA

Address: Glendair Doctors Commons Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Felling of tree.

Reference: 23/01764/FHA

Address: 9 Crossfell Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8RB

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Proposed single storey front and rear extensions. Proposed double storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/01765/LDP

Address: 2 Ruscote Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Changing a window to a door at the rear of the property to provide direct access to the garden from the flat.

Reference: 23/01766/FHA

Address: 1 Deans Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4AS

Proposal: Demolition of Garage and Kitchen Extension. Two Storey Side Extension, Single Storey Rear Extension and Open Porch to Front

Reference: 23/01767/ROC

Address: 11 Darrs Lane Northchurch Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 attached to Planning permission 22/02478/FHA - Side and rear extensions and front Porch extension. New roof design and insertion of front and rear dormers and front roof windows. Revision to front boundary wall and parking.

Reference: 23/01768/NMA

Address: The Willows Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Non-material amedment to planning application 22/03454/FUL (Change of use of land to residential and construction of dwellinghouse, associated amenity space and parking)

Reference: 23/01769/FHA

Address: 8 Longbridge Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5HG

Proposal: Demolition of garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension including new entrance porch.

Reference: 23/01771/TCA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 3 Little Gaddesden House Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/01774/FHA

Address: 6 The Poplars Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1PG

Proposal: Single storey front extension with velux windows

Reference: 23/01776/LDP

Address: 40 Saturn Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5PA

Proposal: Ground floor rear extension

Reference: 23/01777/FHA

Address: 31 Watford Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8DY

Proposal: Single storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/01778/DRC

Address: Rectory Farm Draytonmead Farm Road Puttenham Tring

Advertisement

Advertisement