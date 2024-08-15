Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special party is being held in Hemel Hempstead town centre to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Dacorum’s formation.

It was 50 years ago that Dacorum became an official council area and the authority is hosting a ‘50 Fest’ celebration on Sunday 29 September, from 11am – 5pm in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

Dacorum Borough Council says the event will spread across the town centre and activities will be happening at Market Square and Water Gardens. Plans are in place for a parade, featuring colourful handmade puppets, community groups and local performers are also participating.

Handmade Productions is overseeing the puppet making process and the decorations showcased next month will focus on animals and nature associated with Dacorum such as Red Kites and Foxes.

A market will be held in Market Square including stalls from market, food and drink and community groups, tables will be set up for residents to eat at.

Live performances will also be taking place during the day with a BMX stunt show, acrobatic street dancers, inflatables, high ropes, and fairground stalls, all confirmed.

Dacorum Borough Council leader, Councillor Adrian England, said: “I’m delighted that the Council is hosting this special event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dacorum; it’s good to mark our big civic birthday! The parade will bring a real festival atmosphere to the town centre, and showcase the diversity of Dacorum, with community groups from across the borough taking part. I look forward to being with residents and visitors coming together to enjoy the day and celebrate with their families and friends.”

Residents can join puppet-making workshops ahead of the parade, more details are available online.