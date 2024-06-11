General Election 2024: the candidates fighting for your votes in Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations are in – and the lists of candidates hoping to become one of Hertfordshire’s 12 MPs have been published.

Overall there are 76 candidates nominated to stand across the county to stand in the July 4 General Election.

The Conservative, Green, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Reform UK parties have candidates standing in every one of the county’s constituencies.

Meanwhile, the remaining 16 candidates represent the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, Christian Peoples Alliance, English Constitution Party, Heritage Party, Party of Women, Rejoin EU, Social Democratic Party, UK Independence Party, UK Voice, and Workers Party, as well as a candidate standing as an Independent.

The race has begun towards the General Election on July 4.

Across the county, the South West Hertfordshire constituency is set to be the most contested of all – with candidates from nine different parties vying for votes on the ballot paper.

In Broxbourne, the nominated candidates for the 2024 General Election are: Nick Belfitt (Liberal Democrats), Owen George Brett (Green Party), Lewis Cocking (Conservative), Catherine Diana Deakin (Labour), Brett Frewin (English Constitution Party, Self-Determination for England), Martin Harvey (UK Independence Party) and Tom Holdsworth (Reform UK).

At the last General Election in 2019, the seat was won by Conservative Charles Walker – who polled 65.6 per cent of the votes cast and recorded a 19,807 vote majority over the second placed Labour candidate.

Due to boundary changes Harpenden and Berkhamsted will be a new constituency in this election.

The candidates standing for election are: Victoria Collins (Liberal Democrats), Paul Gregory De Hoest (Green Party), Nigel Gardner (Conservative), Zara Layne (Labour), Mark Thomas Patten (Social Democratic Party), Saba Poursaeedi (Reform UK).

In Hemel Hempstead the candidates for the 2024 General Election are: Sammy Barry-Mears (Liberal Democrats), Sherief Hassan (Green), David Taylor (Labour), Noel Willcox (Reform UK), Andrew Derek Williams (Conservative).

Jaymey McIvor had been nominated to stand in Hemel Hempstead as a Conservative Party candidate. But the statement of nominations shows that this nomination has been withdrawn.

In 2019 the Hemel Hempstead constituency was won by Conservative Mike Penning. Mr Penning polled 56.5 per cent of the votes cast – recording a 14,563 vote majority over the second placed Labour candidate.

In Hertford and Stortford the candidates nominate for the 2024 election are John Burmicz (Reform UK), Helen Rosemary Campbell (Liberal Democrats), Nick Cox (Green), Josh Dean (Labour), Jane Maria Fowler (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom), Barry James Hensall (Heritage Party – Freedom. Family. Nation) and Julie Marson (Conservative).

Back in 2019 Conservative Julie Marson won the Hertford and Stortford seat with 56.1 per cent of the votes cast. That was a 19,620 vote majority compared to the second placed Labour candidate.

In Hertsmere the 2024 candidates are: Ray Bolster (Independent), Oliver James Dowden (Conservative), John Humphries (Green), Emma Matanle (Liberal Democrat), Darren Bruce Selkus (Reform UK), Josh Tapper (Labour).

In 2019 the Hertsmere seat was won by Conservative Oliver Dowden – who took 62.5 per cent of the votes cast and recorded a 21,313 vote majority over the second placed Labour candidate.

Meanwhile in Hitchin, the candidates nominated to stand in the General Election on July 4 are: Bim Afolami (Conservative Party), Charles Bunker (Reform UK), Sid Cordle (Christian Peoples Alliance), Will Lavin (Green Party), Chris Lucas (Liberal Democrats) Alistair Strathern (Labour).

Due to boundary changes Hitchin will be a new constituency in this election.

In North East Hertfordshire, the nominated candidates are: Steve Adelantado (Reform UK), Ruth Brown (Liberal Democrats), Vicky Burt (Green), Nikki Da Costa (Conservative), Chris Hinchliff (Labour).

Back in 2019 the constituency was won by Conservative Oliver Heald. He polled 56.6 per cent of the votes cast – recording a 18,189 vote majority over the second placed Labour candidate.

In St Albans the General Election candidates are: Sophia Adams Bhatti (Labour), Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat), John Leroy Dowdle (Reform UK), Simon Jonathan Grover (Green), Dafydd Huw Morriss (Heritage Party – Freedom. Family. Nation), Stewart David Satterly (Social Democratic Party), James Michael Spencer (Conservative).

In 2019 the St Albans constituency was won by Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper. She polled 50.1 per cent of the votes cast in the constituency. And she recorded a a 6,293 vote majority over the second placed Conservative candidate.

In South West Hertfordshire they are: Michael McGetrick (Social Democratic Party), Gagan Mohindra (Conservative Party), Bernadette O’Malley (Party of Women), Ketankumar Pipaliya (UK Voice – For Safer and Stronger UK), Narinder Sian (Green), Victor Silkin (Rejoin EU), Keith Steers (Reform UK), Alex Sufit (Labour), Sally Symington (Liberal Democrats).

In the South West Hertfordshire constituency in 2019 the seat was won by Conservative Gagan Mohindra. He took 49.6 per cent of the votes case – recording a 14,408 vote majority over David Gauke, who stood as an Independent.

In Stevenage the candidates standing are: Kevin Bonavia (Labour) Alex Clarkson (Conservative Party), Paul James Dawson (Green), Peter Hopper (Reform UK), Lisa Nash (Liberal Democrats, Joshua Smith (Christian Peoples Alliance).

In 2019 the Stevenage constituency was won by Conservative Stephen McPartland, who polled 53.1 per cent of the votes cast. That was a 8,562 vote majority over the second placed Labour candidate.

In Watford

They are are : Arran Bowen-la Grange (Green), Khalid Chohan (Workers Party), Sarah Jane Knott (Heritage Party – Freedom. Family. Nation), Gary James Ling (Reform UK), Dean Russell (Conservative), Ian Alexander Eric Stotesbury (Liberal Democrat), Matt Turmaine (Labour).

In 2019 the Watford constituency was won by Conservative Dean Russell, He took 45.5 per cent of the votes cast – recording a 4,433 vote majority over second placed Labour candidate.

In Welwyn Hatfield the candidates for the 2024 General Election are: Jack Oliver Aaron (Reform UK), Sarah Butcher (Green), Andrew Alan Lewin (Labour), John Peter Munro (Liberal Democrats), Grant Shapps (Conservative).