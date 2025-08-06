Fresh bid launched to create new 'garden village' in Tring consisting of 1,400 homes

Developers have launched another bid to create a new village in the Tring area consisting of 1,400 homes.

Called Marshcroft, the area would also include a new primary school, with the potential for a secondary school as well, plus a sports hub

and substantial open green spaces.

It has been revealed that the current plans would include 700 homes that meet the Government’s ‘affordable’ criteria.

The area where the new homes would be built

Harrow Estates is the company behind the bid and Dacorum Borough Council included the major project in its wider housing strategy which runs until 2041.

The project is linked to a wider plan to construct around 2,050 new homes (a 40 per cent increase in the size of Tring) in the area. Those plans have drawn strong criticism from some locals who told The Daily Mail it would destroy the character of the market town and lead to gridlocked traffic.

Harrow Estates says its plans include a range of dwellings suitable for people at many stages of life and its homes could appeal to individuals, couples, growing families, downsizers, and older people. If successful, the properties would be available to purchase privately, to rent, and under shared ownership.

Thrive Homes wants to create a hub within its new village containing shops, cafes, health facilities, a sports centre, and other community areas.

It is said by individuals involved in the project that it would represent a biodiversity net gain by keeping existing trees and hedgerow habitats; planting of 2,800 new trees and the creation of new wildlife areas.

Other critics of the planned housing expansion questioned whether GP services and schools could cope with such a significant population rise.

Tim Noden, Planning Director at Harrow Estates said: “Marshcroft represents a significant opportunity to deliver on Dacorum’s long-established housing need whilst providing much-needed affordable homes set around a range of community facilities and open green spaces.

“With plans now submitted to Dacorum Council for determination, we have reached a milestone which puts us on track to deliver new homes by 2029/30, in line with the Council’s New Local Plan aspirations. We look forward to further discussions with the Council and consultees on this deliverable garden village.”

Plans can be found on the Dacorum Borough Council planning portal and a dedicated website can also be viewed here.