Follow "all out" Dacorum election results live after vote on 51 of 51 council seats

People took to the polls yesterday and counts are underway as results trickle through

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read

Follow the "all out" Dacorum election results live after the vote on each of the 51 council seats.

There are all-out elections for Dacorum but not every seat in Herts will be contested. Find out why here.

Hertfordshire's 10 boroughs and districts went to the polls yesterday and now the counts are underway as results trickle through.

Voting has taken place
The Gazette compiled a list of every single Dacorum candidate as voters had their say at the ballot boxes on Thursday.

Now you can follow the results live as they come in via the Local Democracy reporting service with our colleagues on the dedicated Dacorum section of the BBC Local Elections 2023 site.

We will bring you a round-up and reaction on The Gazette when we get it.

