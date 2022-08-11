Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dacorum Borough Council has launched a new zero waste map to help residents become more environmentally friendly by reducing waste and recycling more.

The map shows where residents can recycle different items across the borough. It gives details about recycling centres (household waste sites) and neighbourhood recycling sites.

There are also Terracycle drop-off points where people can drop off their hard-to-recycle waste.

The map (pictured) helps people find secondhand shops and recycling centres more easily.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses in Dacorum also appear on the map. These companies are involved in retail take-back schemes which offer solutions for items that can’t be recycled from the home.

People wanting to buy clothing, furniture and everything in between can now locate second-hand shops, charity shops, vintage and antique shops and shops selling upcycled products.

Shopping second-hand not only is a cheaper way to find unique items, but it also supports the circular economy and is much better for the environment than buying new.

There are refill shops where customers can take their own containers for food, cleaning products and toiletries, avoiding single-use plastic.

Refill stores offer a range of products.

For example, people can buy dried food like pasta, oats and grains from zero-waste shops and fill up jars or food storage boxes.

These shops offer alternatives to supermarkets who are responsible for producing more than 1.2 billion plastic bags for fruits and vegetables and 1.1 billion single-use bags, according to Environmental Investigation Agency and Greenpeace UK.

The map also shows where residents can get a variety of items repaired and options for hiring instead of buying.

Cllr Graham Barratt, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services said that while Dacorum residents already recycle over 54% of what is thrown away in their homes and Dacorum Borough Council wants to increase this further.

Cllr Barratt said: “The Zero Waste Map is a great way for residents to find sustainable shopping options, reduce waste and recycle more.”

He added: “Shopping second-hand and repairing items can save people money and reduces the need to buy new, meaning resources are saved and less is thrown away. We hope that residents will find this a useful resource.”

The Zero Waste Map can be viewed here