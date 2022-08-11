Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council to redevelop the West Herts College campus.

The existing college buildings, known as Blocks D and J, in Hemel Hempstead town centre could be knocked down to make way for new premises with car parking and landscaping.

The proposed application would also increase the space for students by 489 square metres and would add 34 more cycle spaces.

The application was submitted to the council.

And the new building could include flexible workshops, study areas and classrooms and IT laboratories.

Plans show the building would be set over two floors and a high-quality range of materials used to complement the area.

Gill Worgan, principal at West Herts College has written to neighbours of the campus explaining the college’s intentions for the site.

She said: “The application forms Phase 3 of the College's master plan and will look to replace the two outdated buildings on the northwestern part of the campus close to the roundabout where Leighton Buzzard Road, Queensway and Warners End Road meet, with a modern and inspiring new building.”

According to her letter, West Herts College has identified the pressing need to provide more modern and efficient accommodation.

She continued: “The new building will aid in the delivery of the College's curriculum which is tailored to local needs around construction, engineering, digital technologies, and modern methods of manufacturing. and a place which employers will take note of and where local people can raise their skills, aspirations and prosperity.”