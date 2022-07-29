More than 80 per cent of free summer camp spaces in Hertfordshire have been booked with 8,000 places still available.

The HAPpy Camps programme started running across the county last week with 180 camps funded by the council, coordinated by Herts Sports Partnership and the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

The camps deliver healthy food and fun activities during the school holidays and are free for children who are eligible for benefits related free school meals.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The camps are free for children who are eligible for benefits related free school meals.

Executive member for children, young people and families at Hertfordshire County Council, Councillor Fiona Thomson, visited two of the clubs running to see what the children thought of it.

She said: “It’s been great to hear first-hand from children what they love about the camps. From getting to attend with their ‘bffs’ to taking part in craft activities; or going on the driving range, and getting to play chess. The children are clearly enjoying themselves.

“It’s great to see them learning new skills and interacting with others – something that children have missed out on over the last two years. And, of course, they also get a hot meal every day that they attend.”

She added: “We know that there are families who might not have taken advantage of these fantastic camps before the schools broke up and who might not have their booking codes. I’ve seen today how much fun the children are having and I would advise anyone eligible to get in touch if you still need a code and get your child booked into a HAPpy camp today.”