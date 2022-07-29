A charity which serves West Hertfordshire is appealing to the public for volunteers to help them transport stock between its 25 stores.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is looking for drivers for their routes, all of which start from its distribution centre in Berkhamsted.

The volunteer role is flexible and would suit anyone over 25 who has a driving licence.

Richard has volunteered since October 2020.

The voluntary commitment means that residents can do as little as a morning or afternoon per week.

The charity is also recruiting ‘driver’s mates’ to travel with volunteer drivers in the charity’s vans and assist with loading and unloading donated items.

This role is suitable for anybody, including those under 25, who are able to move and handle heavy boxes and bags.

Nicola Flood, the buying, merchandising and business development manager at Rennie Grove, said: “Our voluntary distribution drivers really are the linchpin of our retail operation. Without drivers we wouldn’t be able to deliver new stock to our stores, which are a crucial source of income for Rennie Grove.”

She added: “It’s a great role that is very sociable and engaging, as well as vital to our operations. Our shops raise over a third of our fundraised income each year which is used by Rennie Grove Hospice Care to provide care and support to adults and children with life-limiting illnesses in West Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.”

Richard Leat from St Leonards has been volunteering as a retail distribution driver with Rennie Grove Hospice Care since October 2020.

Richard said: “I started volunteering as a van driver when I began to reduce my working hours. I volunteer one or two mornings per week and I absolutely love it. It is a very sociable role as we are in and out of the distribution centre and travelling between the various shops around the area.”

He added: “I love chatting to the volunteers at the different shops and getting a better understanding of how the whole charity works and how each role makes a difference to the overall picture.

“Volunteering in this way gives me a great sense of satisfaction and I’d encourage anybody to think about joining the team.”