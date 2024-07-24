New homeless service opens in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hightown Housing Association, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council and Homes England, has opened nine new apartments for people who were previously homeless in Hemel Hempstead.

Based in Alexandra Road in central Hemel Hempstead, the single occupancy apartments are accessible to both men and women over the age of 18.

Dacorum Borough Council and Homes England provided funding to purchase the building and to carry out the refurbishment works, and the Council will continue to fund the support provided to residents.

Councillor Adrian England, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council, officially opened the new homes at a special event on Monday 15 July.

Alexandra Road opening event

The opening event was attended by Councillors and staff from Dacorum Borough Council, representatives from Homes England and residents, staff and Board members from Hightown. Guests also had the opportunity to view the apartments and speak to residents.

The design of the apartments has been influenced by the PIE (psychologically informed environment) philosophy, ensuring the physical environment supports the psychological and emotional well-being of the residents.

All residents receive regular support tailored to their needs, using a trauma informed approach. Staff support residents with their life aspirations, ensuring they have choice and control. Support includes money management, accessing employment/training, daily living skills and ultimately ensuring everyone successfully transitions into independent living.

Hightown has been providing homes and support for homeless people at schemes for both adults and young people across Hemel Hempstead since 1990 and Alexandra Road is another great addition to Hightown's housing-related services. The scheme demonstrates the Association’s continuing commitment to providing affordable housing and support services that can contribute to ending homelessness.

David Bogle, Chief Executive for Hightown Housing Association, said:

“I’m delighted that, with the support from Dacorum Borough Council and Homes England, we have been able to open a new homeless scheme in Hemel Hempstead. We are extremely proud to have provided vital housing and support for people who previously experienced homelessness.”

Councillor Adrian England, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council, commented:

“I’m pleased as Leader of Dacorum to celebrate the opening of nine new apartments for those who have experienced the difficult effects of homelessness. Homelessness can affect anyone at any time and with the current cost of living crisis, it’s paramount that we meet the needs of the local area to help reduce the growing rates. The more short-term move-on accommodation that we can provide in different places gives us more agility and the ability to help people who are homeless.