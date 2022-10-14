Hertfordshire County Council has joined 55 local authorities in England to create a short film to raise awareness of fostering as it revealed that 1,000 children need a foster parent.

The three and a half minutes video, called ‘Childhood’, shows the impact that neglect can have on children, and how siblings may be left caring for each other.

The venture is aimed at finding more people who may be interested in becoming foster carers and providing nurturing, positive homes for children and young people who need them.

Still from the short film, 'Childhood'

Childhood follows the journey of Sophie and Charlie whose needs are not met in their difficult home situation, to being nurtured and supported through foster care to go to school and, enjoy their hobbies and interests.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, Councillor Fiona Thomson said: “There is a huge shortfall in foster carers across the country and I’m extremely proud that Hertfordshire has joined forces with other local authorities to highlight this urgent need.”

Cllr Thomson added: “We are hoping this short film will highlight why foster care is so important, and how the determination and dedication of foster carers really do help to change lives.

She also explained that anyone who fosters with Hertfordshire County Council receives generous pay and allowances, local support and training.