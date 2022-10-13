60% of Hemel people worried about paying energy bills and buying groceries as cost of living crisis continues

Hemel Hempstead people face a worrying decision of choosing between heating and eating, figures suggest.

A survey for campaigning organisation 38 Degrees has found that 60 per cent of people living in Hemel Hempstead are worried that they will not be able to pay their energy bills in the next year whilst 59 per cent are worried they will have to cut back on essentials like groceries.

It also found that a fifth of Hemel Hempstead constituents were worried that they would become homeless as the cost of living rises and energy prices soar.

Pictured: Crates of food seen at a foodbank sorting hub.

Just under a quarter of people asked in Hemel feared that they would have to use a food bank to get essential items.

38 Degrees CEO Matthew McGregor explained that the cost of living crisis is rapidly turning into a cost of living catastrophe, and these figures bring home what that actually means for families in every area of the country.

He said: “So many are already turning to food banks to feed their children, are unable to pay their bills and or even facing homelessness - and these are all very real fears for many, many more.

“Liz Truss says her £43bn in unfunded tax cuts will ‘grow the pie’, but ordinary people already have less food to put on their tables, and it’s going to get even worse.”

Mr McGregor called for the government to ‘rip up its ts disastrous mini-budget’ and replace it with a plan to help struggling families and the country’s ailing public services.

Liz Truss has already reversed the plan to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax for the highest earners, but people are calling for more of the mini-budget to be reconsidered.

Over 67,858 people have signed an open letter on the 38 Degrees website calling on the PM and the Chancellor to rip up the mini-budget.

The letter also says that it should be replaced with an urgent rescue plan to save the economy, save families during the cost of living crisis and save public services which are struggling.