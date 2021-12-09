Hertfordshire councillors warned about 'extremely challenging’ winter for delivery of social care

Councillors have been warned about the mounting pressures that may impact on the delivery of social care in Hertfordshire this winter.

Across the county thousands of vulnerable or elderly residents – and their families – rely on social care, in residential care or in their own home.

But mounting demand, the continuing Covid-19 pandemic and workforce pressures are all having an effect – nationally and in Hertfordshire.

At a meeting of the county council’s adult care, health and wellbeing cabinet panel on Wednesday, December 8, councillors heard the winter was likely to be “extremely challenging across the health and social care system”.

And after the “unprecedented challenge” of Covid-19 last year, it was suggested that this winter was ‘likely to be equally testing’.

But councillors also heard about the package of measures drawn up to support the care sector, as part of the county council’s ‘adult care services winter plan 21/22’.

At the heart of the plan is a £7.8m bonus package – equivalent to £400 per full-time employee – which will be used to incentivise staff to stay in the sector.

And there are also plans to explore with providers the recruitment of staff from overseas.

The provision of free PPE (personal protection equipment) and the promotion of vaccinations for flu and Covid-19 are among the measures designed to prevent and control the spread of infection – as well as a dedicated setting for those leaving hospital with Covid-19 who require residential care.

Meanwhile leaflets will remind residents how they can get help if they are struggling over the winter.

And staff will ‘check in’ with those identified as being at greater risk over the winter, those discharged from hospital and those waiting for home care.

Introducing the plan at the meeting, the council’s operations director for older peoples services Helen Maneuf stressed that the situation in the county reflected national pressures.

“It’s important to remember this isn’t only happening in Hertfordshire – this is something that nationally all social care services are pressurised by and trying to work through,” she said.

And she concluded by reassuring councillors that, with the measures in place, they would continue to deliver the vital role.

“Although it is a challenging outlook for is in the department, I am confident that – through this plan and through the hard work of social care teams throughout Hertfordshire – we will continue to play the vital role that we do in our communities.”

Outlining some of the pressures on the care sector, the report presented to the cabinet panel highlighted mounting demand, provider resilience and tough labour market conditions – as well as Covid-19 and other seasonal viruses.

Care providers were said to be finding it harder to keep hold of staff, who may be ‘exhausted and anticipating another pressurised winter period’.

And the report highlighted those who have had to leave care homes roles after declining to have the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This context creates risks to the continuity of provision for people who draw upon care and support, and, given the length of time that this situation is now extending for, to the wellbeing of the social care workforce,” says the report.

“These factors may impact on the capacity of social care to continue to play its vital role effectively.”